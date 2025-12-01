Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Analysts expect the tech company to report quarterly earnings at 74 cents per share, up from 43 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Marvell's quarterly revenue is $2.07 billion, compared to $1.52 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

With the recent buzz around Marvell, some investors may be eyeing potential dividend gains. Currently, Marvell offers an annual dividend yield of 0.27%, which is a quarterly dividend of 6 cents per share (24 cents a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $2,235,000 or around 25,000 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $447,000 or around 5,000 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($0.24 in this case). So, $6,000 / $0.24 = 25,000 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $0.24 = 5,000 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in dividend payments can affect the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

MRVL Price Action: Shares of Marvell Technology rose 1% to close at $77.45 on Friday.

On Nov. 25, Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Positive rating on Marvell and raised the price target from $80 to $100.

