Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Dividend Yield: 3.74%

3.74% BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand maintained a Sell rating with a price target of $16 on Oct. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Hamed Khorsand maintained a Sell rating with a price target of $16 on Oct. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $34 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Timothy Horan initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $34 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: On Oct. 23, Iridium Communications posted upbeat quarterly results.

On Oct. 23, Iridium Communications posted upbeat quarterly results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest IRDM news.

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC)

Dividend Yield: 3.74%

3.74% Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $78 to $91 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Steven Cahall upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $78 to $91 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $104 to $96 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%

analyst David Karnovsky maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $104 to $96 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72% Recent News: On Oct. 21, Omnicom Group posted better-than-expected third-quarter results.

On Oct. 21, Omnicom Group posted better-than-expected third-quarter results. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest OMC news

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Dividend Yield: 3.93%

3.93% Guggenheim analyst Curry Baker maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $220 to $250 on Aug. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Curry Baker maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $220 to $250 on Aug. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $206 to $250 on Aug. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $206 to $250 on Aug. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Recent News: On Nov. 6, Nexstar Media reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

On Nov. 6, Nexstar Media reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest NXST news

