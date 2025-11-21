Alphabet, Welltower And A Consumer Cyclical Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” on Thursday, Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, named Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) as her final trade.

Shares of Magnificent Seven stock Alphabet have soared to new all-time highs in recent days and posted an impressive gain of 54% year-to-date in 2025. Investors in the tech giant are sitting on remarkable gains, including the company’s co-founders, who are now among the wealthiest people in the world.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, picked Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) .

According to recent news, Starbucks, on Nov. 3, entered into an agreement with Boyu Capital to form a joint venture to operate its retail locations in China. Under the agreement, Boyu will acquire up to a 60% stake in Starbucks' retail operations in China based on an enterprise value of approximately $4 billion.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) , a healthcare REIT, as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Morgan Stanley analyst Ronald Kamdem maintained Welltower with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $170 to $200 on Thursday.

Price Action:

Alphabet shares fell 1.2% to close at $289.45 on Thursday.

Starbucks declined 1.3% to close at $82.62 during the session.

Welltower shares rose 0.4% to settle at $197.58 on Thursday.

Photo: Shutterstock