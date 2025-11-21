Analyst analyzing charts on screen
November 21, 2025 8:00 AM 1 min read

Alphabet, Welltower And A Consumer Cyclical Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” on Thursday, Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, named Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) as her final trade.

Shares of Magnificent Seven stock Alphabet have soared to new all-time highs in recent days and posted an impressive gain of 54% year-to-date in 2025. Investors in the tech giant are sitting on remarkable gains, including the company’s co-founders, who are now among the wealthiest people in the world.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, picked Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

According to recent news, Starbucks, on Nov. 3, entered into an agreement with Boyu Capital to form a joint venture to operate its retail locations in China. Under the agreement, Boyu will acquire up to a 60% stake in Starbucks' retail operations in China based on an enterprise value of approximately $4 billion.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a healthcare REIT, as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Morgan Stanley analyst Ronald Kamdem maintained Welltower with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $170 to $200 on Thursday.

Price Action:

  • Alphabet shares fell 1.2% to close at $289.45 on Thursday.
  • Starbucks declined 1.3% to close at $82.62 during the session.
  • Welltower shares rose 0.4% to settle at $197.58 on Thursday.

Photo: Shutterstock

