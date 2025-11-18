Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Tech Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ)

Dividend Yield: 5.06%

5.06% Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $26 to $24 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Erik Woodring downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $26 to $24 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $29 to $27 on Nov. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 89%.

analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $29 to $27 on Nov. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 89%. Recent News: HP said it will announce fourth quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Nov. 25.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dividend Yield: 4.50%

4.50% Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $65 to $73 on Nov. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $65 to $73 on Nov. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%. UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $85 to $80 on Nov. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%

analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $85 to $80 on Nov. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82% Recent News: On Nov. 4, Skyworks Solutions posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

AudioCodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Dividend Yield: 4.16%

4.16% Barclays analyst Ryan Macwilliams maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $9 to $10 on Feb. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Ryan Macwilliams maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $9 to $10 on Feb. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $11 to $12.5 on Feb. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $11 to $12.5 on Feb. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: On Nov. 4, AudioCodes posted upbeat third-quarter earnings.

