Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Health Care Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)

Dividend Yield: 6.67%

6.67% Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $33 to $32 on Oct. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $33 to $32 on Oct. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. B of A Securities analyst Tim Anderson maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $28 to $30 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Tim Anderson maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $28 to $30 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Recent News: On Nov. 13, Pfizer announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR).

On Nov. 13, Pfizer announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR).

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Dividend Yield: 5.84%

5.84% William Blair analyst Brandon Vazquez downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Nov. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Brandon Vazquez downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Nov. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $24 to $23 on Oct. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%

analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $24 to $23 on Oct. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67% Recent News: On Nov. 6, Dentsply Sirona posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings and lowered guidance.

On Nov. 6, Dentsply Sirona posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings and lowered guidance.

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS)

Dividend Yield: 4.40%

4.40% Goldman Sachs analyst Matt Dellatorre initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $10 on June 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Matt Dellatorre initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $10 on June 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem reiterated a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $14 to $10 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst David Amsellem reiterated a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $14 to $10 on March 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. Recent News: On Nov. 6, Viatris posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

On Nov. 6, Viatris posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

