Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 10% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

Dividend Yield: 12.22%

12.22% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $4.5 to $4.75 on Nov. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

JMP Securities analyst Steven Delaney reiterated a Market Perform rating on April 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Recent News: On Nov. 7, Ares Commercial Real Estate reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest ACRE news.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Dividend Yield: 11.70%

11.70% Wells Fargo analyst Finian O'Shea maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $15 to $14 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Paul Johnson maintained a Market Perform rating and slashed the price target from $16.5 to $15 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%

Recent News: Oaktree Specialty Lending will report its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest OCSL news

Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD)

Dividend Yield: 10.72%

10.72% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $22 to $21 on Nov. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $23 to $22 on Nov. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Recent News: On Nov. 10, Starwood Property Trust posted mixed quarterly results.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest STWD news

