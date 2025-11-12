How To Earn $500 A Month From Applied Materials Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday.

Analysts expect the tech company to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share, down from $2.32 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials' quarterly revenue is $6.67 billion, compared to $7.04 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Tuesday, Stifel analyst Brian Chin maintained Applied Materials with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $215 to $250.

With the recent buzz around Applied Materials, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Applied Materials offers an annual dividend yield of 0.80%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 46 cents per share ($1.84 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $745,693 or around 3,261 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $149,093 or around 652 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($1.84 in this case). So, $6,000 / $1.84 = 3,261 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $1.84 = 652 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

AMAT Price Action: Shares of Applied Materials fell 2.7% to close at $228.67 on Tuesday.

