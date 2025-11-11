The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will release fourth-quarter earnings before the opening bell on Thursday, Nov. 13.

Analysts expect the media conglomerate to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share. That’s down from $1.14 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Disney's quarterly revenue is $22.78 billion (Benzinga Pro shows $22.57 billion last year).

On Oct. 29, Disney combined Fubo’s business with Disney’s Hulu + Live TV business. The result formed the sixth-largest pay TV company in the U.S. with nearly 6 million subscribers in North America. With the recent buzz around Disney, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends.

Disney currently offers an annual dividend yield of 0.89%—a semi-annual dividend amount of 50 cents per share ($1.00 a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from Disney, start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we divide this amount by Disney's $1.00 dividend: $6,000 / $1.00 = 6,000 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $673,440 in Disney, or 6,000 shares, to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we perform the same calculation: $1,200 / $1.00 = 1,200 shares, or $134,688 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can change over time, which can affect the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

DIS Price Action: Shares of Disney rose by 1.4% to close at $112.24 on Monday.

