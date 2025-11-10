How To Earn $500 A Month From Cisco Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Analysts expect the tech company to report quarterly earnings at 98 cents per share, up from 91 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Cisco's quarterly revenue is $14.78 billion, compared to $13.84 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Nov. 3, UBS analyst David Vogt upgraded Cisco Systems from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $74 to $88.

With the recent buzz around Cisco, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Cisco offers an annual dividend yield of 2.31%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 41 cents per share ($1.64 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $260,045 or around 3,659 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $52,023 or around 732 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($1.64 in this case). So, $6,000 / $1.64 = 3,659 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $1.64 = 732 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

CSCO Price Action: Shares of Cisco rose 0.04% to close at $71.07 on Friday.

