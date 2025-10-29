Hand holding stack of cash labeled "Dividends"
October 29, 2025 7:39 AM 3 min read

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 10% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA)

  • Dividend Yield: 15.86%
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $12 to $10 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.
  • RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Sector Perform rating and slashed the price target from $12 to $10 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.
  • Recent News: MFA Financial is scheduled to host a live audio webcast of its investor conference call on Thursday, Nov. 6, to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results.
Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

  • Dividend Yield: 15.72%
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $3.75 to $3.5 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.
  • B. Riley Securities analyst Randy Binner maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $6 to $4 on Aug. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%
  • Recent News: On Aug. 7, Ready Capital posted downbeat quarterly results.
Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

  • Dividend Yield: 13.85%
  • JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $9.5 to $10 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
  • RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Sector Perform rating and lowered the price target from $13 to $12 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.
  • Recent News: On Oct. 27, TWO posted in-line earnings for the third quarter.
