Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 10% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

Mfa Financial Inc (NYSE:MFA)

Dividend Yield: 15.86%

15.86% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $12 to $10 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Bose George downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $12 to $10 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Sector Perform rating and slashed the price target from $12 to $10 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Sector Perform rating and slashed the price target from $12 to $10 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Recent News: MFA Financial is scheduled to host a live audio webcast of its investor conference call on Thursday, Nov. 6, to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results.

MFA Financial is scheduled to host a live audio webcast of its investor conference call on Thursday, Nov. 6, to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest MFA news.

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Dividend Yield: 15.72%

15.72% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $3.75 to $3.5 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Jade Rahmani maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $3.75 to $3.5 on Oct. 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. B. Riley Securities analyst Randy Binner maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $6 to $4 on Aug. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%

analyst Randy Binner maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $6 to $4 on Aug. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72% Recent News: On Aug. 7, Ready Capital posted downbeat quarterly results.

On Aug. 7, Ready Capital posted downbeat quarterly results. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest RC news

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Dividend Yield: 13.85%

13.85% JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $9.5 to $10 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Richard Shane maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $9.5 to $10 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Sector Perform rating and lowered the price target from $13 to $12 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Sector Perform rating and lowered the price target from $13 to $12 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Recent News: On Oct. 27, TWO posted in-line earnings for the third quarter.

On Oct. 27, TWO posted in-line earnings for the third quarter. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest TWO news

Loading... Loading...

Read More: