Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Consumer Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Dividend Yield: 7.84%

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $10 to $8 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $9 to $7 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Bloomin' Brands will host fiscal 2025 third quarter earnings conference call on Nov. 6, 2025.

Bloomin’ Brands will host fiscal 2025 third quarter earnings conference call on Nov. 6, 2025. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest BLMN news.

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Dividend Yield: 6.81%

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $52 on Sept. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $47 to $44 on June 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%

On Sept. 10, Oxford Industries reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and raised its FY25 EPS guidance above estimates.

On Sept. 10, Oxford Industries reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and raised its FY25 EPS guidance above estimates. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest OXM news

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Dividend Yield: 6.21%

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $11 to $9 on Oct. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Jefferies analyst Alexander Slagle maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $10 to $9 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Wendy's will report third quarter results on Nov. 7.

Wendy’s will report third quarter results on Nov. 7. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest WEN news

