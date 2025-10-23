Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

AT&T Inc (NYSE:T)

Dividend Yield: 4.34%

4.34% Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $31 to $29 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Eric Luebchow maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $31 to $29 on Oct. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng assumed coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $32 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Michael Ng assumed coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $32 on Sept. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: On Oct. 22, the telecom giant reported operating revenues of $30.71 billion, representing a 1.6% increase compared to the same period last year, which fell short of the analyst consensus estimate of $30.87 billion.

On Oct. 22, the telecom giant reported operating revenues of $30.71 billion, representing a 1.6% increase compared to the same period last year, which fell short of the analyst consensus estimate of $30.87 billion. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest T news.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dividend Yield: 4.49%

4.49% Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $38 to $33 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $38 to $33 on Oct. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $38 to $35 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $38 to $35 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74% Recent News: On Sept. 29, Comcast named Michael J. Cavanagh as co-CEO, effective Jan. 2026.

On Sept. 29, Comcast named Michael J. Cavanagh as co-CEO, effective Jan. 2026. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest CMCSA news

Shutterstock Inc (NASDAQ:SSTK)

Dividend Yield: 5.21%

5.21% Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $30 to $25 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $30 to $25 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone reiterated a Market Perform rating on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Andrew Boone reiterated a Market Perform rating on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Recent News: On July 29, Shutterstock posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

On July 29, Shutterstock posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest SSTK news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock