Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Dividend Yield: 9.19%

UBS analyst Robin Farley maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $10 to $11 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Park Hotels & Resorts will release its financial results for the third quarter after the stock market closes on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Dividend Yield: 6.88%

6.88% RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $100 to $98 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities will hold its third quarter operating and financial results conference call and webcast on Oct. 28.

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Dividend Yield: 6.71%

6.71% Jefferies analyst Joe Dickstein downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $34 to $30 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Highwoods Properties will release its third quarter results on Tuesday, Oct. 28, after the closing bell.

