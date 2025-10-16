Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 7% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS)

Dividend Yield: 7.80%

Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $114 to $112 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $118 to $110 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%

UPS will release third-quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Karat Packaging Inc (NASDAQ:KRT)

Dividend Yield: 7.35%

Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $28 to $31 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

William Blair analyst Ryan Merkel downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Jan. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

On Aug. 7, Karat Packaging posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Robert Half Inc (NYSE:RHI)

Dividend Yield: 7.26%

Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $55 to $50 on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

JP Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $47 to $45 on July 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Robert Half will release third-quarter 2025 earnings results on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

