How To Earn $500 A Month From J.B. Hunt Transport Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share, down from $1.49 per share in the year-ago period. J.B. Hunt Transport is projected to report quarterly revenue of $3.02 billion, compared to $3.07 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Tuesday, Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown maintained a JB Hunt Transport rating of Outperform and raised the price target from $165 to $175.

With the recent buzz around J.B. Hunt Transport, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, J.B. Hunt Transport offers an annual dividend yield of 1.26%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 44 cents per share ($1.76 a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from J.B. Hunt Transport, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by J.B. Hunt Transport's $1.76 dividend: $6,000 / $1.76 = 3,409 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $475,112 worth of J.B. Hunt Transport, or 3,409 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $1.76 = 682 shares, or $95,050 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

JBHT Price Action: Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport gained by 0.9% to close at $139.37 on Tuesday.

