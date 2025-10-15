Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Health Care Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE)

Dividend Yield: 7.01%

7.01% B of A Securities analyst Tim Anderson maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $28 to $30 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $25 to $26 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%

Recent News: Pfizer on Tuesday announced the initial results from a clinical trial called HER2CLIMB-05.

Pfizer on Tuesday announced the initial results from a clinical trial called HER2CLIMB-05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Dividend Yield: 5.66%

5.66% Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum maintained a Neutral rating and decreased the price target from $51 to $47 on Aug. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $36 to $34 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

Recent News: On Oct. 14, Bristol Myers Squibb and insitro announced the next phase of their collaboration to discover new molecules with potential as new treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

On Oct. 14, Bristol Myers Squibb and insitro announced the next phase of their collaboration to discover new molecules with potential as new treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Dividend Yield: 5.36%

5.36% Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $42 to $40 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $38 to $35 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Recent News: On Aug. 6, Perrigo reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

On Aug. 6, Perrigo reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Photo via Shutterstock