Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Materials Stocks With Over 10% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Dividend Yield: 13.50%

13.50% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $14.5 to $13.5 on July 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Kaye maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $14 to $13 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%

Recent News: On Oct. 6, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust said Kevin Ryan will be joining the company as senior managing director, chief strategy officer.

On Oct. 6, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust said Kevin Ryan will be joining the company as senior managing director, chief strategy officer.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

Dividend Yield: 11.64%

11.64% JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained an Overweight rating and decreased the price target from $11.5 to $9.5 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $13 to $12.25 on Jan. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%

Recent News: KKR Real Estate will release its financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Oct. 21, after the closing bell.

KKR Real Estate will release its financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Oct. 21, after the closing bell.

Western Union Co (NYSE:WU)

Dividend Yield: 11.55%

11.55% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Sanjay Sakhrani maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $10 to $9 on Oct. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $10 to $8 on July 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Recent News: Western Union will release third quarter results on Oct. 23.

Western Union will release third quarter results on Oct. 23.

Photo via Shutterstock