How To Earn $500 A Month From Levi Strauss Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) will release earnings results for the third quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Analysts expect the San Francisco-based company to report quarterly earnings at 31 cents per share, down from 33 cents per share in the year-ago period. Levi Strauss projects quarterly revenue of $1.50 billion, compared to $1.52 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Aug. 19, Levi Strauss named Chris Callieri as senior vice president and chief supply chain officer.

With the recent buzz around Levi Strauss, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. Currently, Levi Strauss offers an annual dividend yield of 2.27%, which is a quarterly-annual dividend amount of 14 cents per share (56 cents a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $264,207 or around 10,714 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $52,846 or around 2,143 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($0.56 in this case). So, $6,000 / $0.56 = 10,714 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $0.56 = 2,143 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

LEVI Price Action: Shares of Levi Strauss rose 0.8% to close at $24.66 on Wednesday.

Image: Shutterstock