Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Dividend Yield: 6.17%

6.17% Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $70 to $57 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $70 to $57 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro maintained an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $61 to $60 on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst David Arcaro maintained an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $61 to $60 on Sept. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: On Sept. 22, Edison’s board declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.8275 per share.

On Sept. 22, Edison's board declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.8275 per share.

AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Dividend Yield: 4.89%

4.89% Evercore ISI Group analyst Nicholas Amicucci initiated coverage on the stock with an In-Line rating and a price target of $15 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Nicholas Amicucci initiated coverage on the stock with an In-Line rating and a price target of $15 on Oct. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $12 to $14 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $12 to $14 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: AES said it will host a conference call on Wednesday, Nov. 5, to review its third quarter financial results.

AES said it will host a conference call on Wednesday, Nov. 5, to review its third quarter financial results.

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (NYSE:NWE)

Dividend Yield: 4.48%

4.48% Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Paul Fremont downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $57.5 to $56 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Paul Fremont downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $57.5 to $56 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $56 to $59 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Eric Beaumont maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $56 to $59 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: NorthWestern Energy announced that it will host an investor webinar on Thursday, Oct. 30 to review its financial results for the quarter ending Sept. 30.

NorthWestern Energy announced that it will host an investor webinar on Thursday, Oct. 30 to review its financial results for the quarter ending Sept. 30.

Photo via Shutterstock