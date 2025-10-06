Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Materials Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.

Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Dividend Yield: 6.23%

Dividend Yield: 6.23%
Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $11 to $10 on Aug. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $10 to $11 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Recent News: On Aug. 14, Amcor posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW)

Dividend Yield: 5.88%

Dividend Yield: 5.88%
Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained a Neutral rating cut the price target from $30 to $26 on Oct. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $28 to $23 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Recent News: On July 24, Dow reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut dividend by 50%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU)

Dividend Yield: 3.93%

Dividend Yield: 3.93%
Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $100 to $74 on April. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 88%.

Wolfe Research analyst Timna Tanners upgraded the stock from Underperform to Peer Perform on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Recent News: Kaiser Aluminum will release its third quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, after the closing bell.

