Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 8% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL)

Dividend Yield: 9.80%

analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $44 to $45 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $44 to $46 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%

analyst Justin Jenkins maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $44 to $46 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78% Recent News: On Aug. 6, Delek Logistics Partners posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

On Aug. 6, Delek Logistics Partners posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES)

Dividend Yield: 9.23%

analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $44 to $46 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $41 to $39 on Aug. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Robert Kad maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $41 to $39 on Aug. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: On Aug. 6, Western Midstream posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

On Aug. 6, Western Midstream posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM)

Dividend Yield: 8.09%

analyst Spiro Dounis downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $42 to $41 on Sept. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. JP Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $44 to $46 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $44 to $46 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Recent News: On Sept. 18, Hess Midstream upgraded its FY25 gas gathering volumes guidance.

On Sept. 18, Hess Midstream upgraded its FY25 gas gathering volumes guidance.

