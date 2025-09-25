Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $5.81 per share, up from $5.29 per share in the year-ago period. COST projects quarterly revenue of $86.06 billion, compared to $79.7 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Costco has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in two straight quarters and in five of the last 10 quarters overall.

With the recent buzz around Costco, some investors may also be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. Currently, Costco offers an annual dividend yield of 0.55%, which is a semi-annual dividend amount of $1.30 per share ($5.20 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $1,090,842 or around 1,154 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $218,357 or around 231 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($5.20 in this case). So, $6,000 / $5.20 = 1,154 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $5.20 = 231 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

COST Price Action: Shares of Costco rose 0.2% to close at $945.27 on Wednesday.

