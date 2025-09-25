Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Consumer Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN)

Dividend Yield: 8.10%

8.10% Keybanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $30 to $26 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Recent News: On Aug. 6, Dine Brands Global reported mixed second-quarter financial results.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN)

Dividend Yield: 6.03%

6.03% Argus Research analyst John Staszak downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Recent News: On Aug. 8, the company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 26 cents.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM)

Dividend Yield: 6.46%

6.46% Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $52 on Sept. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Recent News: On Sept. 10, Oxford Industries reported better-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and raised its FY25 EPS guidance.

