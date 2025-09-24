Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Edison International EIX

Dividend Yield: 5.98%

5.98% Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $55 to $61 on Sept. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

UBS analyst Daniel Ford maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $68 to $66 on Sept. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%

Recent News: On Sept. 22, Edison's board declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.8275 per share.

On Sept. 22, Edison's board declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.8275 per share.

The AES Corporation AES

Dividend Yield: 5.33%

5.33% Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $12 to $14 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril maintained a Positive rating and increased the price target from $15 to $16 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%

Recent News: On Aug. 1, AES posted mixed quarterly results.

On Aug. 1, AES posted mixed quarterly results.

Avista Corporation AVA

Dividend Yield: 5.33%

5.33% Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $40 to $39 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

B of A Securities analyst Ross Fowler reinstated an Underperform rating with a price target of $37 on Sept. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Recent News: On Aug. 6, Avista posted downbeat quarterly results.

On Aug. 6, Avista posted downbeat quarterly results.

