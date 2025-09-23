Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK

Dividend Yield: 8.60%

8.60% JP Morgan analyst Daniel Politzer initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $10 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Daniel Politzer initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $10 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $16 to $11 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%

analyst Patrick Scholes downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $16 to $11 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69% Recent News: Park Hotels & Resorts will release its financial results for the third quarter after the stock market closes on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Park Hotels & Resorts will release its financial results for the third quarter after the stock market closes on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. DEA

Dividend Yield: 7.73%

7.73% RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained an Underperform rating and slashed the price target from $27.5 to $22 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Michael Carroll maintained an Underperform rating and slashed the price target from $27.5 to $22 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $14 to $13 on Dec. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%

analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $14 to $13 on Dec. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67% Recent News: On Aug. 5, Easterly Government Properties reported upbeat second-quarter financial results.

On Aug. 5, Easterly Government Properties reported upbeat second-quarter financial results.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. COLD

Dividend Yield: 7.18%

7.18% Truist Securities analyst Ki Bin Kim maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $24 to $20 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Ki Bin Kim maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $24 to $20 on Aug. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $25 to $19 on Aug. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Michael Carroll maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $25 to $19 on Aug. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On Aug. 25, Americold named Robert S. Chambers as CEO.

On Aug. 25, Americold named Robert S. Chambers as CEO.

Photo via Shutterstock