Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Materials Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the materials sector.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB

Dividend Yield: 10.54%

10.54% BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $60 to $58 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $60 to $52 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

Recent News: On Aug. 1, LyondellBasell Industries reported mixed quarterly financial results.

On Aug. 1, LyondellBasell Industries reported mixed quarterly financial results.

Huntsman Corporation HUN

Dividend Yield: 10.20%

10.20% Mizuho analyst John Roberts downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and cut the price target from $11 to $9 on Sept. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $15 to $14 on Sept. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Recent News: On Sept. 4, Huntsman announced the retirement of David Stryker and named Julia Wright as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary.

On Sept. 4, Huntsman announced the retirement of David Stryker and named Julia Wright as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary.

Amcor plc AMCR

Dividend Yield: 6.17%

6.17% Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $11 to $10 on Aug. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $10 to $11 on July 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Recent News: On Aug. 14, Amcor posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

On Aug. 14, Amcor posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

Photo via Shutterstock