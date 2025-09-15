Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 9% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL

Dividend Yield: 9.90%

9.90% Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $44 to $45 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO

Dividend Yield: 9.57%

9.57% Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $29 on July 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP WES

Dividend Yield: 9.49%

9.49% Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $44 to $46 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

