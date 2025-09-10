Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. DEA

Dividend Yield: 7.89%

Dividend Yield: 7.89%

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $27.5 to $22 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $14 to $13 on Dec. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%

analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $14 to $13 on Dec. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68% Recent News: On Aug. 5, Easterly Government Properties reported upbeat second-quarter financial results.

On Aug. 5, Easterly Government Properties reported upbeat second-quarter financial results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest DEA news.

RLJ Lodging Trust RLJ

Dividend Yield: 7.88%

Dividend Yield: 7.88%

Truist Securities analyst Gregory Miller maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $7 to $8 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Keybanc analyst Austin Wurschmidt maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $14 to $12 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Austin Wurschmidt maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $14 to $12 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On Aug. 7, RLJ Lodging posted mixed quarterly results.

On Aug. 7, RLJ Lodging posted mixed quarterly results. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest RLJ news

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK

Dividend Yield: 8.54%

Dividend Yield: 8.54%

JP Morgan analyst David Politzer initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $10 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $16 to $11 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Patrick Scholes downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $16 to $11 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: On July 31, Park Hotels & Resorts posted upbeat quarterly results.

On July 31, Park Hotels & Resorts posted upbeat quarterly results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest PK news

