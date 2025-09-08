Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Tech Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Infosys Limited INFY

Dividend Yield: 3.14%

3.14% BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Market Perform rating and increased the price target from $18 to $20 on July 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Stifel analyst David Grossman maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $18 to $17 on April 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

On Aug. 28, Infosys disclosed a strategic collaboration with Mastercard to offer financial institutions enhanced access to Mastercard Move, its portfolio of money movement capabilities.

On Aug. 28, Infosys disclosed a strategic collaboration with Mastercard to offer financial institutions enhanced access to Mastercard Move, its portfolio of money movement capabilities.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS

Dividend Yield: 3.78%

3.78% Citigroup analyst Atif Malik maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $63 to $66 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $60 to $75 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

On Aug. 25, Skyworks named Phil Carter as chief financial officer.

On Aug. 25, Skyworks named Phil Carter as chief financial officer.

AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC

Dividend Yield: 4.14%

4.14% Barclays analyst Ryan Macwilliams maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $9 to $10 on Feb. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $11 to $12.5 on Feb. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

On July 29, AudioCodes reported mixed quarterly results.

On July 29, AudioCodes reported mixed quarterly results.

