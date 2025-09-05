How To Earn $500 A Month From Casey's Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

In a landscape where consumers are increasingly turning to convenience and quick-service retail, Casey’s General Stores, Inc. CASY is riding a wave of growth that reflects broader trends in the industry. As the company prepares to announce its latest quarterly earnings, investors are keenly watching to see how this expansion translates into dividends and overall financial performance.

Casey’s will release earnings results for the first quarter after the closing bell on Monday, Sept. 8.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $5.06 per share, up from $4.83 per share in the year-ago period. Casey’s is projected to report quarterly revenue of $4.48 billion, compared to $4.1 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 9, RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained Casey’s with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $468 to $542.

With the recent buzz around Casey’s, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Casey’s offers an annual dividend yield of 0.46%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 57 cents per share ($2.28 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $1,311,210 or around 2,632 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $262,043 or around 526 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($2.28 in this case). So, $6,000 / $2.28 = 2,632 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $2.28 = 526 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

CASY Price Action: Shares of Casey’s fell 0.3% to close at $498.18 on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo: Andriy Blokhin / Shutterstock.com