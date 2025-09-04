Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Health Care Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Pfizer Inc. PFE

Dividend Yield: 7.02%

7.02% Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $25 to $26 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Andrew Baum maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $25 to $26 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $32 to $33 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $32 to $33 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Recent News: On Sept. 2, Olema Oncology announced a new clinical trial agreement with Pfizer to combine palazestrant with atirmociclib in ER+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer.

On Sept. 2, Olema Oncology announced a new clinical trial agreement with Pfizer to combine palazestrant with atirmociclib in ER+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest PFE news.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY

Dividend Yield: 5.31%

5.31% Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $51 to $47 on Aug. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Andrew Baum maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $51 to $47 on Aug. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $36 to $34 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $36 to $34 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Recent News: On Aug. 29, Bristol Myers Squibb presented COLLIGO-HCM real-world study at ESC 2025.

On Aug. 29, Bristol Myers Squibb presented COLLIGO-HCM real-world study at ESC 2025. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest BMY news

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY

Dividend Yield: 4.48%

4.48% UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $25 to $24 on Aug. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $25 to $24 on Aug. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Stifel analyst Jonathan Block maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $19 to $17 on Aug. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Jonathan Block maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $19 to $17 on Aug. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: On Aug. 7, Dentsply Sirona reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.

On Aug. 7, Dentsply Sirona reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest XRAY news

Photo via Shutterstock