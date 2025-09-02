Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 8% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL

Dividend Yield: 10.18%

10.18% Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $44 to $45 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $44 to $45 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $44 to $46 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Justin Jenkins maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $44 to $46 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Recent News: On Aug. 6, Delek Logistics Partners posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

On Aug. 6, Delek Logistics Partners posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest DKL news.

Western Midstream Partners, LP WES

Dividend Yield: 9.28%

9.28% Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $44 to $46 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $44 to $46 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $41 to $39 on Aug. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Robert Kad maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $41 to $39 on Aug. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: On Aug. 6, Western Midstream posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

On Aug. 6, Western Midstream posted upbeat quarterly earnings. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest WES news

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA

Dividend Yield: 8.44%

8.44% Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $22 to $20 on Aug. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Robert Kad maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $22 to $20 on Aug. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Mizuho analyst Garbriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $20 to $22 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Garbriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $20 to $22 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: On Aug. 8, Plains All American posted mixed quarterly results.

On Aug. 8, Plains All American posted mixed quarterly results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest PAA news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock