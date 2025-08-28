Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Consumer Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. BLMN

Dividend Yield: 8.26%

8.26% BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $10 to $8 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $10 to $8 on Aug. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $9 to $7 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $9 to $7 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: On Aug. 6, Bloomin' Brands reported Q2 financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

On Aug. 6, Bloomin' Brands reported Q2 financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest BLMN news.

Monro, Inc. MNRO

Dividend Yield: 6.52%

6.52% Wells Fargo analyst David Lantz maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $16 to $15 on July 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst David Lantz maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $16 to $15 on July 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $27 to $19 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Seth Basham maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $27 to $19 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: On July 30, Monro reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

On July 30, Monro reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest MNRO news

Stellantis N.V. STLA

Dividend Yield: 8.09%

8.09% Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $10.25 to $13.2 on June 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Philippe Houchois upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $10.25 to $13.2 on June 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. UBS analyst Patrick Hummel downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Patrick Hummel downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: On Aug. 27, Stellantis announced a $41 million investment to expand its parts distribution network.

On Aug. 27, Stellantis announced a $41 million investment to expand its parts distribution network. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest STLA news

