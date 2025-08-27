Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Tech & Telecom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ

Dividend Yield: 6.16%

6.16% Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $47 to $48 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $47 to $48 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $42 to $43 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Eric Luebchow maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $42 to $43 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: On Aug. 25, Verizon elected Jennifer K. Mann to its Board of Directors.

On Aug. 25, Verizon elected Jennifer K. Mann to its Board of Directors. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest VZ news.

Comcast Corporation CMCSA

Dividend Yield: 3.92%

3.92% Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $40 to $38 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $40 to $38 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $37 to $38 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $37 to $38 on Aug. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: On July 31, Comcast reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

On July 31, Comcast reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest CMCSA news

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC

Dividend Yield: 3.59%

3.59% Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $84 to $78 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $84 to $78 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $104 to $96 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $104 to $96 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: On July 15, Omnicom posted better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

On July 15, Omnicom posted better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest OMC news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock