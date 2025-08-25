Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. DOC

Dividend Yield: 6.87%

6.87% Deutsche Bank analyst Omotayo Okusanya downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $28 to $18 on Aug. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Omotayo Okusanya downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $28 to $18 on Aug. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Wells Fargo analyst Connor Siversky maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $22 to $20 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Connor Siversky maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $22 to $20 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: On Aug. 5, Healthpeak priced offering of $500 million of 4.750% senior unsecured notes due 2033.

On Aug. 5, Healthpeak priced offering of $500 million of 4.750% senior unsecured notes due 2033.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ARE

Dividend Yield: 6.52%

6.52% RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroli maintained a Sector Perform rating and lowered the price target from $100 to $98 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Michael Carroli maintained a Sector Perform rating and lowered the price target from $100 to $98 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. JP Morgan analyst Anthony Paolone maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $117 to $95 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Anthony Paolone maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $117 to $95 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: On July 21, Alexandria Real Estate posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

On July 21, Alexandria Real Estate posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. GLPI

Dividend Yield: 6.48%

6.48% Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $60 to $59 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Chad Beynon maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $60 to $59 on July 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $51.25 to $49.25 on July 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Simon Yarmak maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $51.25 to $49.25 on July 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Recent News: On Aug. 14, Gaming and Leisure Properties announced the pricing of $600,000,000 of 5.250% senior notes due 2033 and $700,000,000 of 5.750% senior notes due 2037.

On Aug. 14, Gaming and Leisure Properties announced the pricing of $600,000,000 of 5.250% senior notes due 2033 and $700,000,000 of 5.750% senior notes due 2037.

