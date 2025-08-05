Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Tech Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS

Dividend Yield: 4.12%

4.12% Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $60 to $75 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $60 to $75 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $65 to $75 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $65 to $75 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. Recent News: The company will release quarterly earnings today.

The company will release quarterly earnings today. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest SWKS news.

Opera Limited OPRA

Dividend Yield: 4.93%

4.93% Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $26 to $22.5 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $26 to $22.5 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $25 to $28 on Oct. 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Lance Vitanza maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $25 to $28 on Oct. 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Recent News: On May 28, Opera announced Opera Neon, the first AI agentic browser.

On May 28, Opera announced Opera Neon, the first AI agentic browser. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest OPRA news

HP Inc. HPQ

Dividend Yield: 4.65%

4.65% Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $35 to $25 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $35 to $25 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%. Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $29 to $27.5 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $29 to $27.5 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%. Recent News: On May 28, HP reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

On May 28, HP reported worse-than-expected second-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest HPQ news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock