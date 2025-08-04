Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Industrials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

Paychex, Inc. PAYX

Dividend Yield: 3.10%

3.10% BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester initiated coverage on the stock with a Market Perform rating and a price target of $160 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Daniel Jester initiated coverage on the stock with a Market Perform rating and a price target of $160 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $150 to $148 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst James Faucette maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $150 to $148 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: On June 25, Paychex reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results..

On June 25, Paychex reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results.. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest PAYX news.

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT

Dividend Yield: 3.14%

3.14% UBS analyst Gavin Parsons maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $498 to $453 on July 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Gavin Parsons maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $498 to $453 on July 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $520 to $465 on July 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

analyst Seth Seifman maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $520 to $465 on July 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%. Recent News: On July 22, Lockheed Martin lowered 2025 EPS guidance.

On July 22, Lockheed Martin lowered 2025 EPS guidance. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest LMT news

Alight, Inc. ALIT

Dividend Yield: 3.14%

3.14% Needham analyst Kyle Peterson reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $8 on June 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Kyle Peterson reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $8 on June 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $11 to $9 on May 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $11 to $9 on May 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. Recent News: Alight will release second quarter earnings results before market open on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Alight will release second quarter earnings results before market open on Tuesday, Aug. 5. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest ALIT news

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=pVF0O2lsEH4&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.benzinga.com%2F

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock