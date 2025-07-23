Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Opera Limited OPRA

Dividend Yield: 4.57%

4.57% Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $26 to $22.5 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $26 to $22.5 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $25 to $28 on Oct. 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Lance Vitanza maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $25 to $28 on Oct. 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Recent News: On May 28, Opera announced Opera Neon, the first AI agentic browser.

On May 28, Opera announced Opera Neon, the first AI agentic browser.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS

Dividend Yield: 3.82%

3.82% Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $60 to $75 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $60 to $75 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $65 to $75 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $65 to $75 on July 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. Recent News: Skyworks Solutions will host a conference call with analysts to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 5.

Skyworks Solutions will host a conference call with analysts to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 5.

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN

Dividend Yield: 2.53%

2.53% Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Positive rating and increased the price target from $220 to $250 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Positive rating and increased the price target from $220 to $250 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $245 to $255 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst Timothy Arcuri maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $245 to $255 on July 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. Recent News: On July 22, Texas Instruments reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

On July 22, Texas Instruments reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

