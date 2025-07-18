Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY

Dividend Yield: 14.20%

14.20% UBS analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $18 to $20 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $22 to $21 on May 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Annaly Capital Management will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30 after the market close on Wednesday, July 23.

Annaly Capital Management will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30 after the market close on Wednesday, July 23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. BXMT

Dividend Yield: 9.66%

9.66% UBS analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $19.5 to $20 on July 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $19.5 to $20 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust will publish its second-quarter 2025 earnings presentation on Wednesday, July 30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust will publish its second-quarter 2025 earnings presentation on Wednesday, July 30.

Saratoga Investment Corp. SAR

Dividend Yield: 11.78%

11.78% Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $25.25 to $24.25 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

B. Riley Securities analyst Bryce Rowe reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $25 on Oct. 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

On July 8, Saratoga Investment posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.

On July 8, Saratoga Investment posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.

