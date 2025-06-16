June 16, 2025 8:53 AM 3 min read

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Energy Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL

  • Dividend Yield: 10.21%
  • Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $44 to $46 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.
  • Truist Securities analyst Neal Dingmann maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $46 to $50 on Nov. 18, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.
  • Recent News: On May 7, Delek Logistics Partners posted downbeat quarterly earnings
Mach Natural Resources LP MNR

  • Dividend Yield: 21.51%
  • Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Strong Buy rating and increased the price target from $23 to $25 on Feb. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.
  • Stifel analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $21 to $23 on Feb. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.
  • Recent News: On May 8, Mach Natural Resources posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
Vitesse Energy, Inc. VTS

  • Dividend Yield: 9.22%
  • Roth MKM analyst John White maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $30.5 to $33 on April 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Chris Baker reinstated an In-Line rating with a price target of $28 on March 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.
  • Recent News: On May 5, Vitesse Energy reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter, but lowered its FY 2025 production guidance.
Overview
