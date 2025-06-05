Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 7% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

Energy Transfer LP ET

Dividend Yield: 7.47%

7.47% Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $22 to $23 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $22 to $23 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. JP Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $25 to $23 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $25 to $23 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: On May 6, Energy Transfer posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

On May 6, Energy Transfer posted downbeat quarterly earnings. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest ET news.

MPLX LP MPLX

Dividend Yield: 7.51%

7.51% Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $55 to $52 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Theresa Chen maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $55 to $52 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $56 to $62 on March 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Robert Kad maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $56 to $62 on March 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: On May 6, MPLX posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

On May 6, MPLX posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest MPLX news

Hess Midstream LP HESM

Dividend Yield: 7.35%

7.35% JP Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $39 to $44 on March 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $39 to $44 on March 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $41 to $44 on Feb. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Spiro Dounis maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $41 to $44 on Feb. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Recent News: On May 28, Hess Midstream priced its $559.59 million secondary offering of 15,022,517 Class A shares at $37.25 each.

On May 28, Hess Midstream priced its $559.59 million secondary offering of 15,022,517 Class A shares at $37.25 each. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest HESM news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock