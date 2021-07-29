This ETF Has A 10% Dividend Yield

Many analysts believe the economy is showing signs of significant inflation. They see it in various metrics and indices that are used to track it.

But income-seeking investors still don’t have many attractive options. Yields and rates are still well below their historical averages.

These investors should consider the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (BATS: RYLD). At the current price level, it has a dividend yield that is in excess of 10%.

The ETF uses an options strategy to generate high levels of income. The strategy limits the upside potential of any price appreciation, but the tradeoff is the high yield.