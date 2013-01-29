Stocks Going Ex Dividend the Second Week of February

Here is our latest update on the stock trading technique called 'Buying Dividends'. This is the process of buying stocks before the

and selling the stock shortly after the ex date at about the same price, yet still being entitled to the

. This technique generally works only in bull markets. In flat or choppy markets, you have to be extremely careful, and may need to avoid the technique during those times.

In order to be entitled to the dividend, you have to buy the stock before the ex-dividend date, and you can't sell the stock until after the ex date. The actual dividend may not be paid for another few weeks. WallStreetNewsNetwork.com has compiled a

during the next week or two. The list contains many dividend paying companies, all with market caps over $500 million, and yields over 2%. Here are a few examples showing the stock symbol, the ex-dividend date, the yield, and the market capitalization.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) 2/5/2013 5.51% $16.8B

Intel Corporation (INTC) 2/5/2013 4.30% $104.3B

Rentech Nitrogen Partners LP (RNF) 2/5/2013 8.51% $1.8B

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) 2/5/2013 7.89% $1.0B

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 2/6/2013 4.25% $21.6B

Belo Corp. (BLC) 2/6/2013 3.91% $766.1M

Unilever plc ADR (UL) 2/6/2013 3.15% $51.5B

Unilever N.V. ADR (UN) 2/6/2013 3.16% $51.7B

Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) 2/6/2013 3.73% $701.2M



The additional ex-dividend stocks can be found at wsnn.com. (If you have been to the website before, and the latest link doesn't show up, you may have to empty your cache.) If you like dividend stocks, you should check out the high yield utility stocks and the Monthly Dividend Stocks at WallStreetNewsNetwork.com or WSNN.com.



Dividend definitions:



Declaration date: the day that the company declares that there is going to be an upcoming dividend.



Ex-dividend date: the day on which if you buy the stock, you would not be entitled to that particular dividend; or the first day on which a shareholder can sell the shares and still be entitled to the dividend.





Record date

Payment date: