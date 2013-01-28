Stocks Going Ex Dividend the First Week of February

Itau Unibanco Holding SA ADR (ITUB) 2/1/2013 4.36% $39.3B
Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) 2/1/2013 10.06% $2.4B
Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) 2/1/2013 8.31% $2.4B
ING Global Equity Divid.&Premium Opp-ETF (IGD) 2/1/2013 10.89% $911.1M
Global Partners LP (GLP) 2/1/2013 7.43% $845.1M
Dividend definitions:
Declaration date: the day that the company declares that there is going to be an upcoming dividend.
Ex-dividend date: the day on which if you buy the stock, you would not be entitled to that particular dividend; or the first day on which a shareholder can sell the shares and still be entitled to the dividend.
Record date: the day when you must be on the company's books as a shareholder to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is normally set for stocks two business days before the record date.
Payment date: the day on which the dividend payment is actually made, which can be as long at two months after the ex date.
Don't forget to reconfirm the ex-dividend date with the company before implementing this technique.
Disclosure: Author did not own any of the above at the time the article was written.
