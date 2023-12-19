Is This BioTech Play Severely Undervalued? BioTech Shares Promising Results From Colorectal Study

Loading... Loading...

Mainz Biomed N.V. MYNZ recently released the results of its ColoFuture study in the American healthcare market. The study showcased the performance of ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer detection technology, which has positioned itself as a leading option in the sector based on impressive accuracy and precision.

The Issue

Colorectal cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer. It is responsible for the second most deaths of men and women combined. The disease often develops without noticeable symptoms in its early stages, making timely detection critical for effective intervention.

Current screening procedures primarily include colonoscopies, fecal occult blood tests (FOBT), and stool DNA tests. While these methods have proven efficacy, their invasiveness, cost, and inconvenience contribute to a reluctance among individuals to undergo regular screening.

The Technology

ColoAlert represents a significant advancement in colorectal cancer detection, offering a non-invasive, at-home testing option with advanced PCR methodology and AI-enhanced accuracy. Clinical studies in Germany and Norway demonstrated its high sensitivity and specificity in detecting colorectal cancer and advanced adenomas.

The early detection of advanced adenomas is crucial for preventing colorectal cancer, and ColoAlert’s 80% sensitivity in identifying them is groundbreaking. That is nearly double the sensitivity of its competition, Cologuard, produced by Exact Sciences Corp EXAS.

The Opportunity

ColoAlert’s success has led to increased interest on Wall Street, with speculations about its potential as an acquisition target. Possible acquirers include COVID-19 testing companies diversifying their portfolios, major diagnostic and lab companies seeking to enhance their testing services, biotech firms specializing in oncology, and pharmaceutical companies expanding into diagnostics.

As of the latest information, Mainz Biomed’s stock price hovers just above $1. Jones Reasearch, the research arm of Jones Trading, has set their 12 month price target at 8$.

Jones Research forecasts a potential surge of more than +660% in Mainz Biomed’s stock price, emphasizing the company’s innovation, financial health, and strategic positioning. Increased investor interest, currently undervalued stock prices, and the potential for a surge make Mainz Biomed an attractive option for growth-focused investors.