Why Novavax Shares Are Falling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading lower amid continued volatility in vaccine names over omicron variant uncertainty as investors wait to assess the severity of the variant and effectiveness of existing vaccines against the new variant.

Novavax and other vaccine makers also dipped Tuesday following comments from Moderna CEO suggesting existing vaccines are likely less effective against Omicron variant and likely need modifying.

See Also: Why Moderna Shares Are Sliding Today

Novavax is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases.

Novavax has a 52-week high of $331.68 and a 52-week low of $106.11.