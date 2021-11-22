Why Snap Shares Are Falling

Shares of streaming, gaming and social media stocks, including Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) are trading lower as a rise in yields weighs on growth sectors for the session.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.624% Monday afternoon before dipping to around the 1.600% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after President Biden renominated Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for a second term.

Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Snap has a 52-week high of $83.34 and a 52-week low of $42.22.