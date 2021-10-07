 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Catalysts That May Be Driving Tesla, Nio, XPeng, Li Auto Higher Thursday
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 8:47am   Comments
Share:
3 Catalysts That May Be Driving Tesla, Nio, XPeng, Li Auto Higher Thursday

Electric vehicle stocks that have been witnessing volatility in recent sessions were seen moving higher in premarket trading Thursday.

Trio Of Catalysts Driving EV Rally: The broader market is moving up, with futures pointing to a higher open on Wall Street. S&P 500 futures are up close to 1%, Dow futures were 0.85% higher and the Nasdaq 100 futures were advancing 1.22%.

The positivity is premised on the back of indications that lawmakers may reach a deal to avoid a U.S. government default.

EV giant Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is scheduled to hold its annual shareholders meeting Thursday after the close. Although no breakthrough announcements are expected out of the meeting, investors are looking ahead to hear updates on the opening of the Giga Texas factory as well as Giga Berlin. The company could also shed light on the production timeline for the Cybertruck.

Related Link: Why This Analyst Thinks Tesla Stock Is Worth Far Less Than Its Current Valuation

Chinese EV giant Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) received a shot in the arm from a positive analyst action. Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang upgraded Nio shares from Neutral to Buy while maintaining the price target at $56. The analyst attributed his positive stance on the potential presented by the company's upcoming ET7 sedan model.

The EV Price Action:

In premarket trading Thursday, Tesla shares were rising 0.89% to $789.70.

Nio was jumping 5.08% to $35.37.

XPeng, Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) shares were advancing 3.41% to $36.97.

Li Auto, Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) was moving 3.32% higher to $28.30.

Related Link: What This Analyst Likes About Q3 Deliveries Updates From XPeng and Nio

Photo: the XPeng P7 Wing. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + NIO)

Power Play: The Race to Secure Energy Access in Bitcoin Mining
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
3 Key Updates Wedbush Is Expecting From Tesla's Annual Shareholders Meeting Today
Volkswagen Has Secured 144,000 Orders For ID.3 EVs So Far This Year In Europe And Half Of These Are New Customers
Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker BYD Teams Up With Levo To Deliver 5,000 Battery EVs Over 5 Years In US
Street May Not Expect GM To Be Able To Compete With Tesla In EV World But Wedbush Says Target To Double Revenue By 2030 'Achievable And Beatable'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsTrading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com