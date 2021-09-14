Why AzurRx BioPharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will acquire First Wave Bio.

AzurRx BioPharma's stock has been rising Tuesday, up 3.66% to a price of $4.25. The stock's volume is currently 11.06 million, which is roughly 1510.74% of its recent 30-day volume average of 732.10 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of AzurRx BioPharma's stock was $0.71 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $5.5 and a low of $0.52 in the past 52 weeks.

