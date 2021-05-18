fbpx
Why Remark's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 18, 2021 2:13 pm
Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Remark is currently down 8.67% to a price of $1.56. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 3.57 million, about 147.77% of its recent 30-day volume average of 2.41 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $2.15 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $4.72 and fallen to a low of $0.96.

